Left Menu

Steady Sterling Awaits Reeves' Budget Announcement

Sterling remained steady against the dollar as investors anticipated a tax-heavy budget from British finance minister Rachel Reeves. With the pound slightly up for the week, analysts are prepared for potential negative surprises. Reeves aims to keep inflation down, potentially aiding the BoE's interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:42 IST
Steady Sterling Awaits Reeves' Budget Announcement
Sterling

Sterling held steady against the dollar early Wednesday as cautious investors awaited British finance minister Rachel Reeves' anticipated tax-heavy budget speech, set for 1230 GMT. Expected to generate tens of billions in new tax revenue, the budget marks a significant test for Reeves' credibility with investors.

The pound, currently down just under 0.1% at $1.3159, has risen about 0.6% this week, buoyed by a weaker dollar and traders adjusting positions ahead of Reeves' speech. Analysts, like Jane Foley of Rabobank, suggest that short positions have prepared the market for potential disappointments.

Against the euro, the pound was likewise steady, reflecting broader economic expectations. Reeves' budget aims to curb inflation, facilitating future rate cuts by the Bank of England, which maintained its interest rates in November but is anticipated to resume cuts in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

 India
3
Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

 Russia
4
Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025