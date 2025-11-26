Left Menu

Zoomcar Introduces 'Trip Protection' to Enhance Car-Sharing Safety

Zoomcar, a leading Indian peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, has launched Trip Protection cover through Universal Sompo General Insurance. This initiative offers safety and reliability to both car owners and users, reflecting Zoomcar's commitment to a trusted mobility ecosystem, facilitated under a Contractual Liability Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zoomcar, India's foremost peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, has unveiled 'Trip Protection,' a new feature aimed at bolstering safety and reliability for its users. Supported by Universal Sompo General Insurance, this innovation underscores Zoomcar's dedication to fostering trust within its mobility network.

The Trip Protection ensures vehicle owners, or Hosts, have a streamlined process for handling repairs should a vehicle incur damage during its rental journey. Universal Sompo's Contractual Liability Policy facilitates a structured framework to manage repair steps efficiently, granting Hosts ongoing peace of mind.

For vehicle users, referred to as Guests, Trip Protection adds an extra layer of confidence, assuring them of a transparent and hassle-free experience. Deepankar Tiwari, CEO of Zoomcar, emphasizes this step as pivotal in creating a safer, more reliable car-sharing environment in India, aligning with broader goals of sustainable mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

