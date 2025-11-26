Left Menu

India's Labor Unrest: Unions Rally Against New Labour Codes

Indian trade unions organized nationwide protests against four new labor codes that redefine workplace rules. Unions claim the codes weaken job security and collective bargaining. Despite the government's assurances of extended worker rights and investment attraction, demonstrations marked the beginning of a prolonged campaign for more consultative measures.

26-11-2025
On Wednesday, Indian labor unions launched protests nationwide, voicing opposition to four new labor codes that constitute what the government describes as the biggest overhaul of workplace rules in decades.

States including Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the capital New Delhi witnessed strong turnout from workers in public-sector units, coal fields, transport, as well as auto and textile sectors. While financial institutions and markets functioned normally without a nationwide shutdown, union leaders insisted that this was just the initial phase of a broader campaign aimed at resisting the reforms.

Passed five years ago and now coming into effect, the labor codes combine 29 federal laws and are set to establish a national minimum wage, extend social security to gig workers, and simplify compliance. However, the legislation's full impact relies on state implementation, with some states like Kerala refusing to proceed without further union consultation.

