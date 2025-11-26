Office Space Surge: Demand from Global Enterprises Drives Growth

Rating agency ICRA forecasts a modest increase in net absorption of office spaces to 69-70 million square feet by the end of this fiscal year, spurred by heightened demand from domestic and international enterprises.

This net absorption, defined as the area occupied minus vacant space during a specific timeframe, is expected to drive vacancy levels down to 12.5-13 percent.

According to data from PropEquity and ICRA Research, the top six cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, are projected to witness unprecedented absorption figures by 2025-26.

