Diplomatic Detentions: The Rising Tensions Between India and China

India has formally protested against China for its arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen at Shanghai Airport. The move, described as "most unhelpful," complicates ongoing diplomatic efforts to mend bilateral ties between the two countries.

The detained individual, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based woman traveling on an Indian passport, was stopped during a layover in Shanghai. Chinese authorities reportedly deemed her passport invalid because she was born in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of China—a claim that India constantly refutes.

This incident occurs amidst attempts by both nations to strengthen ties, following years of diplomatic strain. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have expressed the intention to see the two countries as partners, not rivals. However, such detentions exacerbate existing tensions, particularly when border disputes remain unresolved since a deadly clash in 2020.