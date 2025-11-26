Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

In a significant policy move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a Rs 15 increase in sugarcane prices, raising them to Rs 416 per quintal, the highest in the nation. This decision sets a new benchmark, positioning Punjab as a leader in agricultural pricing.

During the inauguration of a modernized sugar mill and co-generation plant, Mann emphasized that the price adjustment is part of a broader strategy to benefit farmers in border districts. With sugarcane as a major crop, the financial boost is expected to enhance crop diversification and sustainability.

The modernization of the sugar mill will significantly expand its capacity from 25 lakh to 80 lakh quintals per season. The initiative also includes a 28.5 MW co-generation plant projected to generate Rs 20 crore annually, thereby fortifying the region's cooperative and agricultural sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)