Indian-Afghan Trade Talks: Strengthening Commercial Ties and Economic Prospects
Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited India from November 19-25, holding productive meetings with Indian leaders to enhance bilateral trade. Both nations emphasized improving connectivity, market access, and institutionalizing trade relations. Key outcomes included initiating an air freight corridor and reactivating the Joint Working Group on Trade.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described Afghan Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi's recent visit to India as both successful and productive, marked by substantial progress in bilateral trade discussions. This six-day visit emphasized deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
Azizi engaged in dialogue with key Indian stakeholders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Discussions focused on enhancing trade facilitation, connectivity, and market access, culminating in the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment.
Key achievements of the visit included the launch of an air freight corridor between Kabul and Delhi-Amritsar, and proposals for increased commercial exchanges in agriculture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The visit reinforces a mutual commitment to strengthening economic partnerships for mutual benefit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Afghanistan
- trade
- commerce
- economy
- investment
- connectivity
- exports
- air freight
- Chabahar port
ALSO READ
Trade Talks Revamp: Taiwan's Investment in U.S. Manufacturing Sector
Senegal's Economy Grows by 13.5% with GDP Recalculation
Demand Drives Investment: Jamshyd Godrej's Insights
MNRE Pressures CERC to Review Renewable Regulations Amid Investment Woes
Poland's Defense Boost: A €44 Billion EU Investment