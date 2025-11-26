Indian-Afghan Trade Talks: Strengthening Commercial Ties and Economic Prospects

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described Afghan Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi's recent visit to India as both successful and productive, marked by substantial progress in bilateral trade discussions. This six-day visit emphasized deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Azizi engaged in dialogue with key Indian stakeholders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Discussions focused on enhancing trade facilitation, connectivity, and market access, culminating in the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment.

Key achievements of the visit included the launch of an air freight corridor between Kabul and Delhi-Amritsar, and proposals for increased commercial exchanges in agriculture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The visit reinforces a mutual commitment to strengthening economic partnerships for mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)