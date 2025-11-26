Left Menu

Indian-Afghan Trade Talks: Strengthening Commercial Ties and Economic Prospects

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited India from November 19-25, holding productive meetings with Indian leaders to enhance bilateral trade. Both nations emphasized improving connectivity, market access, and institutionalizing trade relations. Key outcomes included initiating an air freight corridor and reactivating the Joint Working Group on Trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:28 IST
Indian-Afghan Trade Talks: Strengthening Commercial Ties and Economic Prospects
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described Afghan Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi's recent visit to India as both successful and productive, marked by substantial progress in bilateral trade discussions. This six-day visit emphasized deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Azizi engaged in dialogue with key Indian stakeholders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Discussions focused on enhancing trade facilitation, connectivity, and market access, culminating in the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment.

Key achievements of the visit included the launch of an air freight corridor between Kabul and Delhi-Amritsar, and proposals for increased commercial exchanges in agriculture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The visit reinforces a mutual commitment to strengthening economic partnerships for mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

