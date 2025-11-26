Tech Rally Boosts European Markets Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

European stock markets rose on Wednesday, with technology shares leading the way as hopes for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut fueled global risk appetite. Financial stocks also gained after a budget announcement in the UK.

The STOXX 600 index climbed 1.06% to 574.01 points, extending its strong performance into a third consecutive session. Germany and France's indexes also saw gains of roughly 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Technology stocks surged 2.1% on positive global sentiment regarding a potential December Fed rate cut. UK stocks also benefited, with London's FTSE 100 increasing by 0.85%, supported by a rally in bank shares.

