Left Menu

Betting on Challenges: UK Gambling Firms Face Tax Hikes

British gambling firms recover despite higher gambling duties imposed by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. The tax changes, focusing on online gaming, are expected to generate substantial financial burdens for major companies like Flutter and Evoke. Stakeholders express concern over potential job losses and a shift to unregulated markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:51 IST
Betting on Challenges: UK Gambling Firms Face Tax Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares in British betting and gaming giants rebounded on Wednesday following initial concerns over increased gambling taxes, though top firms still brace for significant financial burdens. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves unveiled a budget prioritizing higher taxes for online gaming over retail gambling due to the risks associated with the former.

Reeves stated her intention to reform gambling taxes, citing the harm linked to online gaming. As a result, taxes on remote gaming increased from 21% to 40%, and online sports betting levies rose from 15% to 25%. This change critically impacts companies such as Entain, William Hill UK, Evoke, and industry leader Flutter.

Despite the initial market shock, stocks like Entain and Flutter experienced growth due to their U.S. presence and retail operations. However, Evoke suffered a substantial decline, leading to the withdrawal of its medium-term guidance. Stakeholders fear increased taxes could drive consumers toward unregulated markets, affecting jobs and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

 Global
2
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
3
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
4
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025