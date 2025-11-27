Banxico's Growth Forecast Cut: Battling Inflation Amid Economic Struggles

The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, issued a warning of economic slowdown as it slashed its growth forecast to almost zero. This decision comes amid expectations that a lagging economy could curb persistent inflation.

Adjusted projections now show Mexico's GDP growing by just 0.3% this year, a sharp decline from the previous 0.6% forecast. For 2024, growth is anticipated to remain modest at 1.1%. Additionally, inflation estimates for late 2025 and early 2026 have been slightly increased in their latest report.

Despite these challenges, Banxico remains confident in achieving its 3% inflation target by the third quarter of 2026. A recent benchmark rate cut, down to 7.25%, reflects efforts to balance financial stability amid weak economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)