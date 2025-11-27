Left Menu

Global Stock Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Global stock markets advanced for the fourth consecutive day, buoyed by speculation of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. Tech stocks led gains on Wall Street. The dollar weakened slightly, and UK fiscal projections affected the pound. The global rally continued with the MSCI index up 1.10%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 01:34 IST
Global Stock Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Global stock markets advanced for the fourth consecutive day as anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut continued to bolster investor confidence. Key indices on Wall Street saw gains, driven by a robust performance in the tech sector, notably marked by nearly 7% rise in Dell Technologies' shares following a positive quarterly report.

The anticipation of a December rate cut was bolstered by comments from top Federal Reserve officials, even as economic indicators like jobless claims fell to the lowest level since April. This environment allowed U.S. equities to thrive, though markets will pause for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Elsewhere, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose, recording its largest gain in two weeks. Amid these developments, the British pound fluctuated due to premature fiscal forecast releases before a UK budget announcement. Currency movements were notable, with the yen weakening on potential Bank of Japan rate hikes, adding a global dimension to market analyses.

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025