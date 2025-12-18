Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rise: Tech Sector Rebounds Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of a crucial inflation report expected to reveal the impact of tariffs on prices. Micron's strong forecast provided temporary relief for the technology sector. Investors monitored economic signals and central bank movements, with particular focus on inflation and potential interest rate adjustments.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:49 IST
U.S. stock index futures showed a modest rise Thursday morning as investors prepared for a key inflation report. The report, anticipated to indicate the most significant increase in consumer prices in 1-1/2 years, could highlight the affordability issues caused by U.S. tariffs on imports.

Tensions among investors are high as the data, potentially skewed by the recent government shutdown, coincides with the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies. The central bank, which has twice lowered rates this year, might opt for further easing next year, depending on labor market conditions and inflationary pressures.

Tech sector stocks, including Micron Technology, which announced a robust forecast, experienced modest gains. While stocks like Nvidia and Oracle also showed signs of recovery, concerns remain over corporate strategies, particularly in the artificial intelligence landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

