Tuni Textile Mills: A Strong Surge in Corporate Momentum

In a strategic financial move, Mumbai-based Tuni Textile Mills Limited has offered a Rights Issue at zero premium to raise ₹42.32 Crores. The initiative is set to reward existing shareholders, pricing shares at their Face Value of ₹1.00. The Rights Issue opened on November 24, 2025, and aims to bolster various company operations, including loan repayment and factory renovation.

After an impressive Q2 FY26, Tuni Textile Mills reported a 283% increase in net profit. The jump is partly attributed to the Indian Government's recent GST rationalization, which reduced the tax rate from 12% to 5% on apparel priced below ₹2,500. This reform has invigorated the company's liquidity and operational demand.

On November 21, 2025, the company received a substantial ₹10 Crore order from Zee Fabric, further enhancing its business outlook. Riding on policy tailwinds and a revitalized balance sheet, Tuni Textile Mills targets ₹105 Crores in revenue for FY26 and plans to modernize its production facilities to meet rising demand.

