Bridge Plunge Halts Train: Dramatic Rail Rescue

A dramatic incident unfolded near Burhwal junction when a loaded dumper plummeted off an overbridge, landing onto the railway tracks and causing significant disruption to train services. The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the overnight crash.

The impact severed overhead electric wires, forcing the abrupt halt of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express. Passengers described the moment as a loud explosion, which prompted quick action by the loco pilot to apply emergency brakes, averting further disaster.

Emergency personnel responded swiftly, taking two hours to restore normalcy by clearing the debris and repairing the damaged tracks. Authorities confirmed that train operations resumed without any injuries to passengers, showcasing efficient crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)