GST Rate Cuts Propel India's Economy: A Stable Path Forward

The rationalisation of GST rates has catalysed a notable uplift in consumption, significantly contributing to India's economic stability. This observation forms a key highlight of the finance ministry's recent report.

According to the October Monthly Economic Review, easing inflation and reform-driven increased disposable incomes have brightened the near-term consumption prospects. Retail inflation hit a historic low of 0.25% in October 2025, propelled by lower GST rates and decreased food inflation.

Moreover, structural reforms, including four new Labour Codes, seek to overhaul the labour landscape, supporting a future-ready workforce towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. Despite global uncertainties, a stable domestic demand and policy support maintain the economy on firm ground.

