Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela has revoked the operating rights of six international airlines after they halted flights following a U.S. FAA warning about security risks. Caracas accused the airlines of aligning with U.S.-led 'state terrorism.' The U.S. has increased military presence in the Caribbean, citing security concerns and drug trafficking.

Updated: 27-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:07 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela has taken a significant step by revoking the operating rights of six international airlines, including Iberia and Turkish Airlines, as they suspended flights following a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warning about the security situation.

The U.S. FAA recently issued an alert about potential hazards over Venezuelan airspace due to increasing military activity and deteriorating security conditions. Despite these concerns, Caracas dismissed the U.S. warnings, stating they have no jurisdiction over Venezuelan airspace.

The U.S. has escalated its military presence in the Caribbean, attributing it to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's alleged role in drug trafficking—a claim Maduro denies, accusing the U.S. of attempting to unseat him. Meanwhile, the affected airlines are seeking to resume operations once safety is assured.

