Karnataka Boosts Farmer Relief with Rs 1,033 Crore Flood Compensation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an additional Rs 1,033 crore grant for flood-affected farmers. The state has asked the Centre for more funds, citing significant crop and property damage. Compensation will be disbursed through Aadhaar-enabled payments, with funds already in district accounts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced an additional financial assistance of over Rs 1,033 crore for farmers impacted by the recent floods.
The government has urged the Centre to release the state's share of aid, highlighting 14.58 lakh hectares of crop loss affecting 14.24 lakh farmers.
Compensation will be distributed via the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, with funds already allocated to district officers for disbursement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
