Gadkari Urges High Standards in Gujarat Highway Projects

In an urgent call for high standards in national highway projects, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari led a comprehensive review meeting in Gandhinagar. Held with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the meeting focused on maintaining quality in road construction and resurfacing within Gujarat.

Gadkari emphasized the essential need for prioritizing public convenience and safety during construction activities. He assured the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for projects in Gujarat, highlighting the state's pivotal role due to its highways carrying over 35% of the traffic load. Ensuring timely project completion was underscored as a directive to contractors.

The minister also conducted a site inspection on National Highway-48 in Himmatnagar, reviewing ongoing construction at key locations. The meeting, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, promised speedy work on major routes like Ahmedabad-Mumbai. In-depth discussions on current highway statuses further bolstered the conference's focus on progress and accountability.

