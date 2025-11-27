Left Menu

Gadkari Urges High Standards in Gujarat Highway Projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired a review meeting in Gandhinagar with NHAI officials, stressing high standards in road construction in Gujarat. He allocated Rs 20,000 crore for highway projects, emphasizing the importance of timely completion and safety. Inspections were conducted on NH-48 in Sabarkantha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:55 IST
In an urgent call for high standards in national highway projects, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari led a comprehensive review meeting in Gandhinagar. Held with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the meeting focused on maintaining quality in road construction and resurfacing within Gujarat.

Gadkari emphasized the essential need for prioritizing public convenience and safety during construction activities. He assured the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for projects in Gujarat, highlighting the state's pivotal role due to its highways carrying over 35% of the traffic load. Ensuring timely project completion was underscored as a directive to contractors.

The minister also conducted a site inspection on National Highway-48 in Himmatnagar, reviewing ongoing construction at key locations. The meeting, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, promised speedy work on major routes like Ahmedabad-Mumbai. In-depth discussions on current highway statuses further bolstered the conference's focus on progress and accountability.

