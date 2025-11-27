Left Menu

CCTech Launches Major Recruitment Drive with Talent Verse Job Fair 2025

CCTech, specializing in digital engineering, is hosting a large-scale 'Talent Verse Job Fair 2025' to fill over 70 roles at its Pune and Ahmedabad centers. The event, aiming to enhance capabilities in AI, cloud development, and computational engineering, underscores CCTech’s investment in building India's engineering talent pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:04 IST
CCTech Launches Major Recruitment Drive with Talent Verse Job Fair 2025
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to expand its engineering prowess, CCTech, the Centre for Computational Technologies, announced the launch of its 'CCTech Talent Verse Job Fair 2025'. Slated for November 29, the event invites experienced professionals to its Pune headquarters for a wide array of technical roles.

This recruitment drive reflects CCTech's ambitious plan to strengthen its core technological disciplines in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud-Native Full Stack Development, and Computational Engineering. The fair is a critical part of the company's efforts to scale its digital transformation services for global industries.

CCTech's initiative aims to build a formidable talent pool to tackle complex engineering challenges faced by industries such as manufacturing and sustainable energy. This aligns with their mission to empower engineers with cutting-edge technology and collaborative opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Expansion: A Thorn in Russia-Ukraine Relations

NATO Expansion: A Thorn in Russia-Ukraine Relations

 Global
2
Vice President, who is Panjab University Chancellor, approves varsity's Senate polls schedule: VP secretariat to PU vice-chancellor.

Vice President, who is Panjab University Chancellor, approves varsity's Sena...

 India
3
Bolivia's Marraqueta Crisis: A Political and Economic Turning Point

Bolivia's Marraqueta Crisis: A Political and Economic Turning Point

 Global
4
Rohini's Wedding Dispute Turns Violent, History-Sheeter Arrested

Rohini's Wedding Dispute Turns Violent, History-Sheeter Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025