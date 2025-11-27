CCTech Launches Major Recruitment Drive with Talent Verse Job Fair 2025

In a strategic move to expand its engineering prowess, CCTech, the Centre for Computational Technologies, announced the launch of its 'CCTech Talent Verse Job Fair 2025'. Slated for November 29, the event invites experienced professionals to its Pune headquarters for a wide array of technical roles.

This recruitment drive reflects CCTech's ambitious plan to strengthen its core technological disciplines in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud-Native Full Stack Development, and Computational Engineering. The fair is a critical part of the company's efforts to scale its digital transformation services for global industries.

CCTech's initiative aims to build a formidable talent pool to tackle complex engineering challenges faced by industries such as manufacturing and sustainable energy. This aligns with their mission to empower engineers with cutting-edge technology and collaborative opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)