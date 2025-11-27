Bank Unions Rally for Permanent Jobs Amid New Labour Codes

Bank unions have voiced their opposition to the government's implementation of four new Labour Codes, which consolidate 29 existing laws. They demand a focus on permanent employment rather than contractual jobs, arguing this shift would improve employee benefits and social security.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) recently met with Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju to discuss ongoing issues such as the introduction of five-day banking, the need for more Workman and Officer Directors, and increased recruitment in clerical and security roles. They also emphasized the necessity of updating pensions.

UFBU stressed the importance of involving Central Trade Unions in any labour law changes to ensure that existing rights are not compromised. They warned against simplifying provisions in a way that dilutes current protections for workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)