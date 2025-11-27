Left Menu

DMRC Redefines Rail Expansion with Sustainable Depot Upgrade

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is sustainably expanding its Sarita Vihar Depot for the upcoming Golden Line. By optimizing existing infrastructure instead of acquiring new land, DMRC supports its Phase 4 expansion, incorporating 312 new coaches and ensuring seamless operations of its network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to redefine its rail expansion with the sustainable upgrade of its Sarita Vihar Depot. This innovative move aims to accommodate the future Golden Line, marking a departure from past practices of acquiring new land and felling trees for construction.

Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal emphasized that the expanded depot will feature 14 stabling lines, four inspection bays, and two workshops, alongside advanced systems to facilitate operations. This initiative is part of DMRC's broader strategy to optimize its infrastructure during Phase 4 of network expansion.

The depot, which currently serves the Violet Line, will adapt to meet the needs of the Golden Line linking Tughlakabad and Aerocity, as well as other corridors. This effort aligns with DMRC's commitment to integrating 312 new coaches, aimed at ensuring smooth network integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

