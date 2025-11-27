Left Menu

Tragedy on Kanpur Highway: Fatal Bus Mishap Highlights Safety Concerns

A tragic accident on the Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi involved a roadways bus running over tree-trimming workers, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The driver fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him. A case has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi when a roadways bus, due to alleged driver negligence, ran over workers engaged in tree trimming, causing one fatality and injuring three others.

Around 4 pm, Poonch SHO Ved Prakash Pandey reported that the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, heading from Jhansi to Konch and Jalaun, crashed into the laborers near Poonch.

While Pankunwar, a 50-year-old worker, died instantly, three others named Hargovind, Hari Babu, and Guddi Devi were injured and taken to a medical college for treatment. Efforts to locate the driver, who fled the scene, are underway as police registered a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

