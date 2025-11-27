Tragedy on Kanpur Highway: Fatal Bus Mishap Highlights Safety Concerns
A tragic accident on the Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi involved a roadways bus running over tree-trimming workers, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The driver fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him. A case has been registered as investigations continue.
A tragic incident unfolded on the Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi when a roadways bus, due to alleged driver negligence, ran over workers engaged in tree trimming, causing one fatality and injuring three others.
Around 4 pm, Poonch SHO Ved Prakash Pandey reported that the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, heading from Jhansi to Konch and Jalaun, crashed into the laborers near Poonch.
While Pankunwar, a 50-year-old worker, died instantly, three others named Hargovind, Hari Babu, and Guddi Devi were injured and taken to a medical college for treatment. Efforts to locate the driver, who fled the scene, are underway as police registered a case.
