Tragedy on Kanpur Highway: Fatal Bus Mishap Highlights Safety Concerns

A tragic incident unfolded on the Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi when a roadways bus, due to alleged driver negligence, ran over workers engaged in tree trimming, causing one fatality and injuring three others.

Around 4 pm, Poonch SHO Ved Prakash Pandey reported that the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, heading from Jhansi to Konch and Jalaun, crashed into the laborers near Poonch.

While Pankunwar, a 50-year-old worker, died instantly, three others named Hargovind, Hari Babu, and Guddi Devi were injured and taken to a medical college for treatment. Efforts to locate the driver, who fled the scene, are underway as police registered a case.

