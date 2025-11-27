Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Night of Devastation

A fatal accident on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Faridabad claimed one life and injured three others after a speeding SUV collided with a car at a service lane. The severe impact led to significant vehicle damage, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:25 IST
A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to three others. The incident unfolded late Wednesday night when a speeding SUV collided with a car attempting a U-turn.

The victims were returning from a wedding when the SUV crashed into their car, causing severe damage. The collision's impact was profound, leading to immediate fatality and hospitalizations, including the SUV driver.

Police have registered an FIR against the SUV driver and are conducting further investigations to ascertain the details of this devastating crash.

