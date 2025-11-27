Telangana's Bold Vision: Aiming for Trillion-Dollar Economy

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has set an ambitious goal for the state, targeting economic growth on par with global giants like China and Japan. As part of this vision, the 'TelanganaRising 2047' plan aims to transform Telangana into a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and USD three trillion by 2047.

The development strategy focuses on three key regions: Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE), and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE). This comprehensive approach is designed to provide better livelihood opportunities for the youth, with the proposal of a 'Bharat Future City' on Hyderabad's outskirts serving as a catalyst.

The TelanganaRising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9, will highlight these plans and achievements to global investors. Key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and international industrialists, are expected to attend, as the two-day event culminates with the release of the state's visionary document for 2047.