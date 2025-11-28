Left Menu

Meesho's IPO Makes Waves: E-Commerce Giant Sets Ambitious Public Debut

Meesho, backed by SoftBank, is raising Rs 5,421 crore through an IPO. The price set ranges from Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share, valuing the company at Rs 50,096 crore. The funds will support infrastructure investment, branding, and acquisitions. The IPO is set to launch on December 12.

SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho is preparing for an ambitious initial public offering (IPO) expected to raise Rs 5,421 crore. Scheduled to open on December 3, Meesho has set its price range between Rs 105 and Rs 111 per share, which could value the company as high as Rs 50,096 crore.

The IPO will close on December 5, with allocations for anchor investors outlined for December 2. This significant offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore in new shares and an offer for sale of existing shares amounting to Rs 1,171 crore. Stakeholders such as Elevation, Peak XV, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator are involved.

Proceeds from the IPO will bolster Meesho's cloud infrastructure investments and marketing strategies, fuel acquisitions, and support strategic initiatives. Meesho, connecting 5 lakh sellers with 199 million users and facilitating 1.8 billion orders, is set to debut on the stock market on December 12.

