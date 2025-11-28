Left Menu

US Halts Immigration Requests for Afghan Nationals Indefinitely

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced an indefinite halt on processing immigration requests for Afghan nationals, citing unspecified reasons. This decision affects a significant number of Afghan applicants seeking entry into the United States, with potential implications for their future and U.S. immigration policy.

Updated: 28-11-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 08:03 IST
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced an indefinite suspension on processing immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals. This unexpected decision was made late on Wednesday without any detailed explanation.

The halt affects numerous Afghan nationals who had pending immigration applications with the USCIS. These individuals are now in limbo as the agency has not provided a timeline or rationale for the suspension.

This development has raised concerns among advocates and policymakers regarding the future of Afghan immigrants and broader U.S. immigration policy. The potential repercussions of this decision could be significant, affecting countless lives seeking a new beginning in the United States.

