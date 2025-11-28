Pakistan and Russia Forge Robust Forward-Looking Partnership

Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to a vibrant partnership, aimed at diversifying bilateral relations in trade, energy, and social sectors such as health and education.

The conclusion of the 10th Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, co-chaired by Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Russia's Sergei Tsivilev, marked a significant step forward.

Among key agreements were three MoUs focusing on quality standards, anti-monopoly regulations, and media collaboration, signalling a mutual commitment to enhancing economic ties and securing regional stability.