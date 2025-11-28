Left Menu

Pakistan and Russia Forge Robust Forward-Looking Partnership

Pakistan and Russia have reinforced their commitment to a robust partnership, focusing on diversified trade, energy, and social sectors. They signed three MoUs on quality standards, anti-monopoly regulation, and media cooperation, highlighting mutual interests in enhancing economic ties and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to a vibrant partnership, aimed at diversifying bilateral relations in trade, energy, and social sectors such as health and education.

The conclusion of the 10th Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, co-chaired by Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Russia's Sergei Tsivilev, marked a significant step forward.

Among key agreements were three MoUs focusing on quality standards, anti-monopoly regulations, and media collaboration, signalling a mutual commitment to enhancing economic ties and securing regional stability.

