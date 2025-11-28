Pakistan and Russia Forge Robust Forward-Looking Partnership
Pakistan and Russia have reinforced their commitment to a robust partnership, focusing on diversified trade, energy, and social sectors. They signed three MoUs on quality standards, anti-monopoly regulation, and media cooperation, highlighting mutual interests in enhancing economic ties and regional stability.
Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to a vibrant partnership, aimed at diversifying bilateral relations in trade, energy, and social sectors such as health and education.
The conclusion of the 10th Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, co-chaired by Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Russia's Sergei Tsivilev, marked a significant step forward.
Among key agreements were three MoUs focusing on quality standards, anti-monopoly regulations, and media collaboration, signalling a mutual commitment to enhancing economic ties and securing regional stability.
