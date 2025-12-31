Left Menu

Extensive Damage in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Energy Facilities

Russian overnight strikes have extensively damaged two energy facilities in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to leading energy provider DTEK. The damage to the facilities is significant, and restoration will take time, impacting the region's energy infrastructure significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:24 IST
  • Ukraine

In a latest development, Ukraine's leading private energy provider reports significant setbacks following Russian strikes in the southern Odesa region. The attacks, which occurred overnight, targeted two critical energy facilities.

The company, DTEK, disclosed the extent of the damage on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges involved in restoring the vital infrastructure to operational status.

With substantial repair efforts needed, the incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within the region's energy sector amidst escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

