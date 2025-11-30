Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Manoharpur-Dausa Highway: Four Dead, Five Injured

A devastating car-truck collision on the Manoharpur-Dausa national highway resulted in four fatalities and five injuries. The accident occurred during an overtaking attempt, leading to a head-on crash. The passengers, returning from Mehandipur Balaji temple, were en route to Khatushyamji temple. Traffic was disrupted for 30 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:50 IST
Tragic Collision on Manoharpur-Dausa Highway: Four Dead, Five Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident claimed four lives and left five injured in a severe collision on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway, authorities confirmed. The fatal crash involved a head-on collision between a truck and an Eco car.

According to an investigation, the accident took place as the car's driver attempted to overtake at high speed, leading to complete destruction of the car's front section. The passengers were returning from a temple visit when tragedy struck.

Police quickly responded, utilizing a crane to clear the road. Despite efforts to save them, three victims were declared dead at the hospital, and another succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The crash caused a temporary traffic disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals before deadline.

Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals befo...

 India
2
New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

 India
3
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
4
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025