Tragic Collision on Manoharpur-Dausa Highway: Four Dead, Five Injured

A tragic incident claimed four lives and left five injured in a severe collision on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway, authorities confirmed. The fatal crash involved a head-on collision between a truck and an Eco car.

According to an investigation, the accident took place as the car's driver attempted to overtake at high speed, leading to complete destruction of the car's front section. The passengers were returning from a temple visit when tragedy struck.

Police quickly responded, utilizing a crane to clear the road. Despite efforts to save them, three victims were declared dead at the hospital, and another succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The crash caused a temporary traffic disruption.

