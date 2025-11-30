Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Tempo Hit by Speeding Bus in Katghar

A devastating accident occurred in Katghar, where a speeding bus hit a tempo, killing six family members, including two children, and injuring five others. They were en route to a wedding. The deceased hailed from Abdullahpur. Traffic disruption followed the crash, but was restored after clearing the vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:36 IST
Tragic Accident: Tempo Hit by Speeding Bus in Katghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Katghar district, six members of a family, including two minors, lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday. Five others sustained serious injuries when a speeding bus collided with their tempo.

The accident occurred at Zero Point near Rafatpur underpass as the victims were traveling to attend a wedding. The deceased, all residents of Abdullahpur, have been identified by police.

Following the crash, local law enforcement swiftly responded, transporting the injured to the district hospital. Traffic disruptions ensued but were resolved after the removal of the wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals before deadline.

Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals befo...

 India
2
New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

 India
3
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
4
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025