Tragic Accident: Tempo Hit by Speeding Bus in Katghar

In a heartbreaking incident in Katghar district, six members of a family, including two minors, lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday. Five others sustained serious injuries when a speeding bus collided with their tempo.

The accident occurred at Zero Point near Rafatpur underpass as the victims were traveling to attend a wedding. The deceased, all residents of Abdullahpur, have been identified by police.

Following the crash, local law enforcement swiftly responded, transporting the injured to the district hospital. Traffic disruptions ensued but were resolved after the removal of the wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies.)