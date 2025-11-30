Left Menu

Punjab CM's Strategic Investment Outreach to Japan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will travel to Japan for ten days starting December 1 to meet industrialists and foster investments in Punjab. His visit supports the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit in 2026 by promoting sectors like advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:28 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to visit Japan for a 10-day trip beginning December 1, as confirmed by official sources. The visit aims to generate investment interest among Japanese industrialists for Punjab.

Mann's itinerary includes discussions with key Japanese industry leaders to expand their business footprint in the state. This initiative is a part of the lead-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, scheduled for March 2026 in Mohali.

In recent virtual meetings, Mann connected with a high-level Japanese delegation, including major companies like Panasonic and Toyota, to forge strategic partnerships in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, electronics, and renewable energy. The visit underscores Punjab's commitment to inviting Japanese companies to explore new investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

