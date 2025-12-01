Monetary Policy Shifts: Japan's Rate Hike vs. U.S. Rate Cut
A pivotal shift is anticipated in Japan's monetary policy as the Bank of Japan considers a rate hike amid mixed global market signals. While Japan's policy may strengthen the yen, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to opt for a rate cut. Economic data from Europe is also in focus.
Japan is at a critical juncture in its monetary policy as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signals a possible rate hike soon. This move aims to boost the struggling yen and elevate 17-year-high Japanese government bond yields. It comes against the backdrop of the U.S. Federal Reserve preparing for a potential rate cut next week.
The contrasting actions from the BOJ and Fed offer some relief to the yen, which recently strengthened against the dollar. However, analysts warn that the yen's weakness might not fully abate, given the substantial rate differences between Japan and the U.S., even amid Japan's policy adjustments.
Globally, risk aversion has surfaced with the start of the month as European markets wait for various economic data. Following a strong November, European futures suggest a cautious opening, while attention also focuses on potential successors to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, influencing currency markets further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
