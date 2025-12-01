Left Menu

Indowind Energy Launches ₹49.43 Crore Rights Issue to Fund Solar Plant

Indowind Energy Limited, a key player in the renewable energy sector, is opening a ₹49.43 crore Rights Issue to develop a 4 MW solar plant in Karnataka and repay loans. The offering comprises 3.22 crore shares at ₹15.35 each, closing on December 9, 2025.

Indowind Energy Limited, a prominent independent power producer in the renewable energy space, is set to open its Rights Issue on December 1, 2025, targeting a capital raise of ₹49.43 crore. The financing aims to bolster green energy projects, with a particular focus on a new solar power plant in Karnataka.

With an issue size of over 3.22 crore equity shares, priced at ₹15.35 each, the Rights Issue is open for existing shareholders who hold shares in the proportion of 1:4. The offering will close on December 9, 2025, and comes as part of Indowind's strategic plan to expand its renewable energy footprint and reduce financial liabilities.

Proceeds from this financial exercise will also be deployed to repay loans from corporate promoters Loyal Credit & Investments Limited and Indus Finance Limited. Under the leadership of promoter Bala Venckat Kutti, Indowind Energy emphasizes a commitment to operational excellence and sustainability, drawing from decades of experience in delivering reliable renewable energy solutions.

