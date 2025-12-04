Karnataka cabinet approves draft bills on hate crime, social boycott

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved eight draft bills, including the ones on hate speech and hate crimes, prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle and protection of people from social boycott.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the cabinet passed eight draft bills. These bills will be tabled in the upcoming Karnataka legislative session in Belagavi.

Bills that were approved by the cabinet include the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, the Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, the Malnad Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institution and Endowment (Amendment) Bill.

Other bills that received cabinet nod are: Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Inland Water Transport Rules Bill, Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill and Karnataka Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill.

The "Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025", aimed at curbing the spread, publication, and promotion of content that disrupts social harmony. The Bill proposes penalties on individuals and organisations involved in hate speech or hate-motivated offences. The government will table the Bill in the Legislature.

Regarding the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, Patil said, "This is something related to the establishment of slaughterhouses. It pertains to the Government of India grants." The proposed bill aims to bring it in line with a High Court order permitting the release of vehicles seized during illegal cattle transport on an indemnity bond.

The move follows the order passed on 27 October 2022 in Criminal Case No. 9257/2022 before the Karnataka High Court, which allowed a seized vehicle to be released on an indemnity bond.

In accordance with the court's direction, the Cabinet has now cleared a proposal to insert the words "or indemnity bond" after the bank guarantee requirement.

The Cabinet also approved placing the amendment Bill before the Legislature for consideration.

The Bill to prevent instances of social boycott aims to bring social reform. It aims to stop families from being harassed with social boycott. According to officials, the scourge of social boycott is more prevalent in rural areas.

Amendments to the Bayaluseeme Area Development Board Act, 1991 and the Malnad Area Development Board Act were also approved. The proposed changes allow members without an elected legislative constituency—including certain Legislative Council members—to be considered part of the respective boards. Both Bills will be introduced in the Legislature.

In the religious affairs sector, the Cabinet cleared amendments to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1977, to remove discriminatory provisions against individuals affected by leprosy, as directed by the court. The revised Bill will be placed before the House.

The government also approved changes to the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (Amendment) Bill and other related laws, paving the way for appointing Group 'A' senior officers from the Religious Endowments Department as Secretaries to the authorities, to ensure smoother administration and integrated development.

