MetaOptics Launches S$4.85 Million Share Placement to Boost Metalens Technology

MetaOptics Ltd announces a S$4.85 million share placement to bolster its semiconductor optics capabilities, targeting expansion in high-growth markets like automotive and consumer electronics. The funds will enhance financial stability, supply chain readiness, and support scaling operations. The participation of investors underscores growing global interest in metalens technology.

MetaOptics Launches S$4.85 Million Share Placement to Boost Metalens Technology
MetaOptics Announces Strategic Share Placement to Accelerate Growth and Meet Rising Global Demand. Image Credit: ANI

MetaOptics Ltd, a pioneering semiconductor optics company, unveiled plans to raise S$4.85 million by placing 6,685,028 new ordinary shares at S$0.7255 each. The capital infusion is aimed at reinforcing the company's financial position and enhancing its capital base to meet increasing global customer purchase orders.

The proceeds will be essential in supporting the Group's working capital, improving supply-chain readiness, and expediting the expansion of MetaOptics' glass-based metalens solutions amid rising demand in sectors like consumer electronics and automotive systems.

Investors in this share placement include both new supporters and long-time shareholders, reflecting a heightened international interest in metalens technology, as companies seek to manufacture thinner and more efficient optical systems at scale. MetaOptics' Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Thng Chong Kim, expressed confidence in the company's trajectory and the adoption of its technology across key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

