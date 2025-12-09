Left Menu

Global Markets Jitter as Fed's Rate Decision Looms

The global currency markets are holding steady as the Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut. The Australian dollar is gaining strength after the Reserve Bank of Australia retained rates, while the yen fluctuated following a strong earthquake. Traders anticipate significant central bank decisions coming soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:05 IST
The dollar remained stable on Tuesday as the world anticipated a highly likely rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar saw an increase, buoyed by the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to maintain current interest rates, dismissing further easing for now.

Market strategists are closely eyeing the Fed's upcoming meeting, where a 25 basis-point cut is widely expected. Traders are also awaiting the U.S. NFIB's small business optimism index for November and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for October, which may influence market movements.

The yen experienced volatility in light of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan, while the Chinese yuan slightly appreciated after a relatively conservative Politburo meeting. Cryptocurrencies saw a minor sell-off, with Bitcoin and Ether both declining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

