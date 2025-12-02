Left Menu

ECB refuses to provide backstop for $163 billion Ukraine loan, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 10:46 IST
The European Central Bank has refused to backstop a 140 billion euros ($162.53 billion) payment to Ukraine, undermining an EU plan to raise a "reparations loan" backed by frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The ECB concluded the European Commission proposal violated its mandate, the newspaper said, citing multiple officials, adding to Brussels' difficulties in raising the loan against Russian central bank assets immobilised at Euroclear, the Belgian securities depository.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ($1 = 0.8614 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

