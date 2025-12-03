Left Menu

CORRECTED-EU expected to delay announcement on car climate target, industry source says

It is likely that the European Commission will delay announcing its updated plan on climate targets for the auto sector, an industry source said on Wednesday, following pressure on Brussels to weaken a 2035 cut-off for combustion engines.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:57 IST
CORRECTED-EU expected to delay announcement on car climate target, industry source says

It is likely that the European Commission will delay announcing its updated plan on climate targets for the auto sector, an industry source said on Wednesday, following pressure on Brussels to weaken a 2035 cut-off for combustion engines. With the backing of Germany, European carmakers are lobbying Brussels for greater flexibility as they navigate the costly shift to electric while facing competition from China and margin-squeezing tariffs.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, is scheduled to make an announcement on December 10 on a package to support the automotive sector, including a possible revision of an effective 2035 ban on sales of new combustion engines. The German car industry source said that date would probably be delayed. Earlier this week, EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas told Handelsblatt the announcement of the package could be delayed until early January.

A letter to Brussels from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appealing for plug-in hybrids and "highly efficient" combustion engines to be exempt from the cut-off was well received, the EU official told the German business daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

 Global
2
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
3
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025