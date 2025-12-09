Left Menu

Tex Year Expands Indian Operations with New Mahad Facility

Tex Year Group, Taiwan's first publicly listed hot melt adhesive manufacturer, begins mass production at its second Indian facility in Maharashtra, boosting capacity to 10,000 tons. This move aligns with 'Make in India' and reinforces Tex Year's leadership in South Asia's adhesive industry with sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newtaipeicity | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:15 IST
In a significant expansion move, Tex Year Group, Taiwan's premier hot melt adhesive manufacturer, has inaugurated mass production at its newly established facility in Mahad Industrial Area, Maharashtra. Known as Tex Year Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., the plant reflects a strategic step forward under India's 'Make in India' initiative.

The Mahad facility, in its initial operational phase, includes three major production lines, catapulting India's annual production capacity from 3,400 tons to an impressive 10,000 tons. This expansion strengthens Tex Year's capability to satisfy the escalating demands in India and its adjoining markets, thus cementing its preeminent status in South Asia's adhesive sector.

Tex Year, which forayed into the Indian market in 2013, blends Taiwanese research and development with swift Indian manufacturing methods. The company's environmentally aware GPSTM Green Platform Strategy offers sustainable adhesive solutions, promoting circular economy and contributing to a more responsible supply chain for industrial needs across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

