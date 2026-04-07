Colombian Star James Rodríguez Stages Careful Comeback
James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer star, returns to Minnesota United following hospitalization for dehydration. After a supervised reintegration plan, he's aiming for full recovery and readiness for upcoming matches. His recent medical episode raised concerns, but his prognosis remains favorable as he gears up for the World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldenvalley | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:25 IST
James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer sensation, is steadily making his return to Minnesota United after a health scare due to severe dehydration.
Having been hospitalized last week, Rodríguez has now rejoined his club for a monitored return-to-activity program under the careful guidance of the medical team.
His condition appears stable, as medical staff confirmed no signs of rhabdomyolysis, and his road to recovery looks promising, with a focus on readiness for future matches and the upcoming World Cup.
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