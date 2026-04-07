Colombian Star James Rodríguez Stages Careful Comeback

James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer sensation, is steadily making his return to Minnesota United after a health scare due to severe dehydration.

Having been hospitalized last week, Rodríguez has now rejoined his club for a monitored return-to-activity program under the careful guidance of the medical team.

His condition appears stable, as medical staff confirmed no signs of rhabdomyolysis, and his road to recovery looks promising, with a focus on readiness for future matches and the upcoming World Cup.