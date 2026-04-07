Unexpected Diplomatic Shift: North Korea's Remarkable Response to South Korean Apology

In an unexpected turn of events, South Korea's Unification Ministry praised North Korea's unusually positive response to President Lee Jae Myung's apology over recent drone incursions. The incident was recognized as 'meaningful progress' in easing military tensions between the two adversaries.

The South Korean government committed to maintaining a policy of peaceful coexistence, reinforcing restraint against hostile actions towards the North. This shift came after Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described Lee's apology as 'very fortunate and wise'—a stark contrast to the typically harsh rhetoric.

Nevertheless, tensions linger as Seoul investigates the involvement of government officials in the drone flights. The situation highlights the fragile nature of inter-Korean relations, considered a step forward manage the military situation rather than altering Pyongyang's perception of South Korea as a hostile state.

(With inputs from agencies.)