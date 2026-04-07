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Landslide Brings Down Vital Under-Construction Bridge in Himachal's Chamba

An under-construction bridge on the Holi-Kharamukha road in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, collapsed following a landslide. No casualties were reported. The bridge, costing Rs five crore, was near completion and vital for alternate all-weather route access. Videos of the collapse have gone viral on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:25 IST
Landslide Brings Down Vital Under-Construction Bridge in Himachal's Chamba
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  • India

A landslide triggered the collapse of an under-construction bridge on the Holi-Kharamukha road in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, earlier this week, according to officials. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties.

The bridge, nearing completion, represented a critical infrastructure investment meant to provide an alternate, all-weather route to the village of Holi. The area regularly experiences severe disruptions due to frequent monsoon-induced landslides.

Local MLA Janak Raj confirmed that the bridge, constructed at a substantial cost of Rs five crore, had its tender issued in 2023. Construction had been progressing before the unfortunate collapse. Videos capturing the incident have rapidly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

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