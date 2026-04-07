Landslide Brings Down Vital Under-Construction Bridge in Himachal's Chamba

A landslide triggered the collapse of an under-construction bridge on the Holi-Kharamukha road in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, earlier this week, according to officials. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties.

The bridge, nearing completion, represented a critical infrastructure investment meant to provide an alternate, all-weather route to the village of Holi. The area regularly experiences severe disruptions due to frequent monsoon-induced landslides.

Local MLA Janak Raj confirmed that the bridge, constructed at a substantial cost of Rs five crore, had its tender issued in 2023. Construction had been progressing before the unfortunate collapse. Videos capturing the incident have rapidly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.