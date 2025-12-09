Corona Remedies IPO: A Strong Market Debut with Impressive Subscription

The pharma company Corona Remedies' Initial Public Offering (IPO) garnered significant attention, receiving 9.33 times subscription by the second day.

Market data from the NSE reveals 4,26,66,148 bids against 45,71,882 shares available, with Non-Institutional Investors leading the charge at a 26.80 times subscription rate.

Backed by ChrysCapital, Corona seeks to raise Rs 655.37 crore via an Offer for Sale (OFS), with shares priced between Rs 1,008-1,062, concluding on December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)