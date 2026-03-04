Left Menu

Asia Stocks Slammed Amid Middle East Tensions; Impact Spreads Globally

Asian markets experienced a major crash due to mounting concerns over Middle East conflicts threatening an oil supply shock. The fallout was particularly severe in South Korea, with the stock market plunging 12%. The crisis has sparked a worldwide reaction, complicating interest rate predictions due to soaring energy prices.

04-03-2026
Asian stocks saw a dramatic plunge on Wednesday, with South Korea experiencing its largest market crash on record as investors scrambled to exit crowded bets on chipmakers. Fears of an oil shock due to escalating Middle East tensions triggered the sell-off throughout the region.

In just two days, Seoul's benchmark index lost over 18% of its value, while the local currency hit a 17-year low. The ripple effects of the sell-off spread to Japan and Taiwan, where stock indexes showed significant declines, as investors perceived semiconductor investments to be too risky amidst developing conflicts.

Market strategists are now questioning the likelihood of interest rate cuts amid climbing oil prices. The U.S. and Israeli military actions in the Gulf, along with retaliatory attacks by Iranian forces, have fueled energy price hikes. This crisis has shifted market focus, challenging predictions for near-term monetary policy adjustments in major economies.

