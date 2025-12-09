Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Massive Industrial Boost for Bundelkhand

Madhya Pradesh has launched a special industrial incentive package for Bundelkhand, aiming for Rs 24,240 crore investments to provide jobs to 29,000 people. The package, featuring attractive land and fee policies, focuses on developing the Maswasi Grant area, exempting electricity charges for five years and excluding cement manufacturing units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Massive Industrial Boost for Bundelkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned an ambitious industrial incentive package aimed at revitalizing the Bundelkhand region. The initiative, valued at Rs 24,240 crore, is expected to generate direct employment for about 29,000 residents, targeting primarily the Maswasi Grant industrial area in the Sagar division.

This measure includes various pro-investment policies such as minimal land rental rates and an exemption from electricity charges for five years post the onset of commercial activities. It seeks to create a conducive environment for investors and aims to spur economic development in the backward region.

While the package embraces large-scale and MSME enterprises, it notably excludes cement manufacturing from its benefits. Complementarily, the state cabinet has also approved enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, including new positions at medical colleges in the Chhatarpur and Damoh districts.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025