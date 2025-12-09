Madhya Pradesh Unveils Massive Industrial Boost for Bundelkhand

The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned an ambitious industrial incentive package aimed at revitalizing the Bundelkhand region. The initiative, valued at Rs 24,240 crore, is expected to generate direct employment for about 29,000 residents, targeting primarily the Maswasi Grant industrial area in the Sagar division.

This measure includes various pro-investment policies such as minimal land rental rates and an exemption from electricity charges for five years post the onset of commercial activities. It seeks to create a conducive environment for investors and aims to spur economic development in the backward region.

While the package embraces large-scale and MSME enterprises, it notably excludes cement manufacturing from its benefits. Complementarily, the state cabinet has also approved enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, including new positions at medical colleges in the Chhatarpur and Damoh districts.