Rajasthan's Mineral Strategy: Strengthening Resources Amidst Economic Pursuits

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the significance of strengthening the monitoring of the state's mineral resources, advocating for the adoption of modern technology and AI to identify new mineral blocks. A focus on curbing illegal mining and promoting M-sand as an alternative to river sand was highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:20 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called for enhanced monitoring of the state's mineral resources, urging the adoption of technology and AI in identifying new blocks. Speaking at a review meeting, he stressed the importance of efficient revenue collection and strict measures against illegal mining activities.

Sharma outlined Rajasthan's ambitious plan to lead in the mining sector, emphasizing transparency in auctions and coordination among departments to suppress illicit activities. The push for M-sand, an alternative to river sand, is part of this strategy, backed by the M-Sand Policy 2024.

During the meeting, officials discussed innovations and environmental compliance measures, including introducing GPS-enabled vehicles and AI technology in operations. The state's approach aims to bolster economic growth, local employment, and regional development, solidifying its position in the mining industry.

