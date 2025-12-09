Air India's Strategic Plan To Tackle Fog-Related Disruptions This Winter

In a bid to alleviate flight disruptions during the forthcoming fog season, Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline, announced a series of measures on Tuesday. This includes utilizing crew trained for low-visibility conditions and deploying CAT-IIIB compliant aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set December 10 to February 10 next year as the official fog window, primarily affecting northern India's visibility. These preventive steps by Air India aim to curtail the cascading impact of fog on flight schedules across its network.

The airline has reinforced its internal standard operating procedures and is working closely with all stakeholders. Additionally, real-time weather updates, passenger alerts, and tech-enabled services are in place to offer timely assistance and maintain smooth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)