Air India's Strategic Plan To Tackle Fog-Related Disruptions This Winter
Air India, owned by the Tata Group, implements various measures to mitigate fog-related flight disruptions this winter. The airline prepares by rostering trained crew, coordinating with stakeholders, deploying CAT-IIIB aircraft, and enhancing passenger communication. Air India also ensures strategic airport readiness and proactive scheduling adjustments.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to alleviate flight disruptions during the forthcoming fog season, Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline, announced a series of measures on Tuesday. This includes utilizing crew trained for low-visibility conditions and deploying CAT-IIIB compliant aircraft.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set December 10 to February 10 next year as the official fog window, primarily affecting northern India's visibility. These preventive steps by Air India aim to curtail the cascading impact of fog on flight schedules across its network.
The airline has reinforced its internal standard operating procedures and is working closely with all stakeholders. Additionally, real-time weather updates, passenger alerts, and tech-enabled services are in place to offer timely assistance and maintain smooth operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cut in Indigo flight schedule to help stabilise airline operations, reduce cancellations: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Lockheed Martin and Tata Set to Revolutionize India's Military Aviation
Govt cuts IndiGo's flight schedule by 1o per cent: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
While abiding by curtailed schedule, IndiGo will continue to cover all destinations as before: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Closed Skies: The Political Tug-of-War in Aviation