Left Menu

Telangana's Investment Boom: Rs 5.75 Lakh Crore Deals at Global Summit

The Telangana government secured investment agreements worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore at the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', involving major firms like Reliance Consumer Products and Bharat Biotech. These deals are set to create numerous jobs and enhance the state's manufacturing capabilities across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:54 IST
Telangana's Investment Boom: Rs 5.75 Lakh Crore Deals at Global Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government announced a monumental achievement by securing investment agreements totaling Rs 5.75 lakh crore during the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit'. These extensive agreements span various sectors, promising significant economic growth and job creation.

Among the major investors are Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, and Bharat Biotech, all committing substantial resources to boost the state's industrial landscape. Notably, Reliance plans a new FMCG manufacturing facility, while Bharat Biotech intends to establish an advanced CRDMO facility, collectively generating thousands of jobs.

On the summit's second day alone, agreements worth Rs 1,04,350 crore were finalized, highlighting Telangana's emerging status as a preferred investment destination. The commitment from companies like RCT Energy and JCK Infra Projects further underscores the state's growing appeal to diverse industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025