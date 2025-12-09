Telangana's Investment Boom: Rs 5.75 Lakh Crore Deals at Global Summit

The Telangana government announced a monumental achievement by securing investment agreements totaling Rs 5.75 lakh crore during the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit'. These extensive agreements span various sectors, promising significant economic growth and job creation.

Among the major investors are Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, and Bharat Biotech, all committing substantial resources to boost the state's industrial landscape. Notably, Reliance plans a new FMCG manufacturing facility, while Bharat Biotech intends to establish an advanced CRDMO facility, collectively generating thousands of jobs.

On the summit's second day alone, agreements worth Rs 1,04,350 crore were finalized, highlighting Telangana's emerging status as a preferred investment destination. The commitment from companies like RCT Energy and JCK Infra Projects further underscores the state's growing appeal to diverse industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)