Alleged Siphoning of Rs 27 Lakh After Man's Death Triggers Investigation
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a case has been registered against a woman accused of misappropriating Rs 27 lakh from a deceased man's bank account. The accused, who had business ties with the man's family, allegedly exploited the situation to access family assets and office property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:34 IST
An investigation is underway in Maharashtra's Thane district where police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly siphoning off Rs 27 lakh from a deceased man's bank account.
The accused, a resident of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, reportedly had longstanding business relations with the family, which enabled her to access their assets and documents.
Police revealed that the investigation will continue as they examine the financial trail and other related evidence to further proceed with the case.
