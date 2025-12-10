Alleged Siphoning of Rs 27 Lakh After Man's Death Triggers Investigation

An investigation is underway in Maharashtra's Thane district where police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly siphoning off Rs 27 lakh from a deceased man's bank account.

The accused, a resident of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, reportedly had longstanding business relations with the family, which enabled her to access their assets and documents.

Police revealed that the investigation will continue as they examine the financial trail and other related evidence to further proceed with the case.

