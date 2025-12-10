Left Menu

Chaupal and Yupp Video Services Revolutionize Regional OTT Landscape

Yupp Video Services partners with Chaupal to upgrade its streaming technology, enhancing user experience and scalability. This collaboration involves creating a modern platform with AI-driven features and successfully migrating 10 million users without losing subscribers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a transformative partnership, Yupp Video Services (YVS) has joined forces with Chaupal, a burgeoning regional OTT platform in India, to enhance its technology stack. The collaboration aims to support Chaupal's next growth phase by creating a bespoke tech instance that caters to its unique streaming needs.

This alliance has resulted in a cutting-edge platform available on over 25 devices, featuring faster and customizable apps. The integration of AI-driven content recommendations and operational monitoring elevates user personalization and quality assurance.

The seamless migration of 10 million users without subscriber loss stands out as a remarkable technical achievement. Key executives from both companies have expressed their excitement about the prospects this partnership holds for delivering user-friendly, scalable streaming solutions.

