Chaupal and Yupp Video Services Revolutionize Regional OTT Landscape

In a transformative partnership, Yupp Video Services (YVS) has joined forces with Chaupal, a burgeoning regional OTT platform in India, to enhance its technology stack. The collaboration aims to support Chaupal's next growth phase by creating a bespoke tech instance that caters to its unique streaming needs.

This alliance has resulted in a cutting-edge platform available on over 25 devices, featuring faster and customizable apps. The integration of AI-driven content recommendations and operational monitoring elevates user personalization and quality assurance.

The seamless migration of 10 million users without subscriber loss stands out as a remarkable technical achievement. Key executives from both companies have expressed their excitement about the prospects this partnership holds for delivering user-friendly, scalable streaming solutions.

